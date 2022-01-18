Region 4 resident is country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update January 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 18, 2022 News
– 892 new cases recorded
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that an 87-year-old man from Region Four, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,096.
The man, who was a fully vaccinated patient, died yesterday while receiving treatment at a medical facility, the Ministry stated.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 892 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 52,095.
A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 652 cases, Region Three with 71 cases, Region Seven with 36 cases, Region Two with 35 cases, Region 10 with 27 cases, Regions Five and Six with 26 cases each, Region Nine with 14 cases, Region Eight with four cases and Region One with one case.
The dashboard also shows that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 158 individuals are in institutional isolation, 11,196 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 39,630 persons have recovered from the virus.
