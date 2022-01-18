Latest update January 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Minister apologies after man walks half mile to bury infant son

Jan 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur  News –  Minister of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Monday apologised after reports surfaced that a man was forced to walk half of a mile from the Mabaruma Hospital to a cemetery located in the Region One district to bury his infant son who had died from COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Dr. Anthony made the apology on behalf of his Ministry during his televised COVID-19 update yesterday.
According to information received, the father had requested a drop from local drivers but because of their fear of catching the virus, they refused.
The father was reportedly left with no choice but to carry his son’s body on his shoulder all the way to the cemetery.
Dr. Anthony in his apology said that it was not “standard procedure” for a relative to transport a COVID-19 infected corpse by themselves.
He explained that after the patient is pronounced dead, an official hand-over to the family takes place. The Minister continued that after this is done, another process follows whereby the relatives will be assisted in taking the remains to the cemetery.

The father carrying the remains of his infant son to the cemetery.

In case of the dead child at Mabaruma, Dr. Anthony said that, “there is a vehicle that operates between the police and the Ministry of Health and somebody ought to have assisted the family in getting the body to the cemetery.”
However, he noted that there was “mix-up between staffers at the Ministry and the police and therefore, they could not get the vehicle in a timely manner”.
As a result of the mix-up, family members reportedly proceeded to bury the infant.
Dr. Anthony has since assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out into the matter and measures will be put in place to avoid a reoccurrence.

 

