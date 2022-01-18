Latest update January 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Littering is against de law

Jan 18, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De clean-up come and gone. De littering continuing. We just digging a hole to full a hole.
De city looking clean and nice. But for how long, we nah know.
Unless we get to de root of de garbage problem, we can have a clean-up exercise every week, it will not help. No clean-up will be sustainable unless we tackle de root of de problem. Too much garbage being generated in too small a city. We gat too much businesses and too many vendors in wan small space. As such, de garbage is overwhelming.
Littering is a problem all over. If only it been get pick up earlier.
A former mayor did seh how dem vendors does generate a lot of garbage. And so while most of dem does keep dem place wah dem selling clean, dem does generate too much garbage fuh de City Hall to handle.
A sustainable solution has to involve reducing illegal vending and limiting business expansion. But who will agree to dese measures? Not none ah dem political parties and not de private sector. As such, we gat to continue to have de clean-up exercise.
De police now getting involved in arresting people fuh littering. De guvament also putting up signs telling people dat dem can get fine fuh littering. One man get ketch littering near one ah de signs. When de PoPo ask he why he littering at dat spot, he point to de sign wah read, “Fine for littering.”
Talk half. Leff half.

