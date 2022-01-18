Littering is against de law

Latest update January 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 18, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De clean-up come and gone. De littering continuing. We just digging a hole to full a hole.
De city looking clean and nice. But for how long, we nah know.
Unless we get to de root of de garbage problem, we can have a clean-up exercise every week, it will not help. No clean-up will be sustainable unless we tackle de root of de problem. Too much garbage being generated in too small a city. We gat too much businesses and too many vendors in wan small space. As such, de garbage is overwhelming.
Littering is a problem all over. If only it been get pick up earlier.
A former mayor did seh how dem vendors does generate a lot of garbage. And so while most of dem does keep dem place wah dem selling clean, dem does generate too much garbage fuh de City Hall to handle.
A sustainable solution has to involve reducing illegal vending and limiting business expansion. But who will agree to dese measures? Not none ah dem political parties and not de private sector. As such, we gat to continue to have de clean-up exercise.
De police now getting involved in arresting people fuh littering. De guvament also putting up signs telling people dat dem can get fine fuh littering. One man get ketch littering near one ah de signs. When de PoPo ask he why he littering at dat spot, he point to de sign wah read, “Fine for littering.”
Talk half. Leff half.
Jan 18, 2022Kaieteur News – A fine all-round performance from Tushall Surujpaul guided Wakenaam Royal Strikers to a 29-run victory over Essequibo Eagles when the teams collided in a 35-over contest...
Jan 18, 2022
Jan 18, 2022
Jan 18, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
Kaieteur News – The most fascinating thing about Guyanese politics that I don’t see elsewhere is the oxymoronic content... more
Kaieteur News – A reporter went to heaven and saw two lines. Over one line was a sign that read “For men who were... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]