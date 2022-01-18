K/News security guards’ matter continues on February 7

Kaieteur News – The continuation of the paper committal for the Kaieteur News security guards, who are jointly charged with murder, will get underway next month before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

On the last hearing of the matter in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the Magistrate was not present and as such the matter was adjourned to February 7, 2022, when the matter will continue before Senior Magistrate Daly.

Kaieteur News had reported that the two security guards, Yan Licorish and Tony Waldron, who are on remand for allegedly killing a homeless man, would go through a paper committal process. This process sees the witnesses’ statements and documentary evidence being put forward to the court without the witnesses being present. This information is inventoried and marked as exhibits.

It was reported that based on the written records, the Magistrate will take approximately 45 days before a ruling is given on whether there is sufficient evidence for a prima facie case to be made out for the defendants to stand trial in the High Court. This process is one of two methods that are used by Magistrates for serious offences like murder and the other method is a preliminary inquiry (PI).

Making their first court appearance in March 2021, Licorish and Waldron were not required to plead to the charge which alleges that between March 15, 2021 and March, 16, 2021 at Kaieteur News’ Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown office, they murdered 58-year-old Mohabir Singh called ‘Emile’.

According to reports, on March 16, 2021 around 08:30hrs, the lifeless body of Singh was found by an employee under a shed on the Kaieteur News’ premises. The employee had gone to remove a truck when he discovered Singh’s body lying in its tray.

The investigation into the man’s death led to the arrest of the two security guards who were charged subsequently with murder. This publication had reported that Singh, who died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, had been homeless for some 25 years due to his drug addiction.