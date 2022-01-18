FITUG supports Local Content Act

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has long held the position that Guyanese must first and foremost benefit from our country’s natural wealth. Indeed, we contended that our patrimony needed to ensure the long-term development of our country. It was against that background that the Federation was among the several organisations that were actively involved and expressed our views in the iterative consultative process in respect of the recently enacted Local Content Act.

The FITUG was, therefore, disappointed to learn that extra-national elements were seeking to seemingly reverse our national efforts to put Guyanese first. As a patriotic organization, we cannot stand idly at the sidelines and allow our efforts to ensure the advancement of our people slowed or halted. We are of the firm view that our country, as a sovereign nation, must take every opportunity to ensure that our people benefit maximally from its resources. This is the aspiration of all peoples and governments. Thus, efforts to rewind our progress cannot be countenanced.

We noticed such efforts come against the background of regional integration. Of course, we are also advised that the steps taken by the Guyanese are not unusual. We have learnt that even more stringent measures have been taken by our regional counterparts without then any whimper of disagreement. The Federation recognises the importance of regional collaboration in the collective interest of our small economies. We, however, must draw a line when such efforts seek to conflict with our collective hopes of our people.

Regards

Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana