East Coast Cricket Board to hold net sessions for U-15 players

Kaieteur News – The East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) is informing all clubs in the ECCB association that extensive net sessions for under15 players will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the LBI Cricket ground from 10:00 am.

Players must be born on or after September 01, 2008 and must be fully vaccinated in order to be eligible for this session. They are required to walk with their birth certificate and vaccination card to the venue on Saturday.

Interested clubs are asked to contact Mr Raymon Barton on 626-0223 to submit their list of players by Friday January 21, 2022 to be registered.