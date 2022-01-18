Cops find stolen car at Happy Acres workshop

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Monday found a taxi driver’s stolen car in a workshop located at Happy Acres on the East Coast Demerara.

The car belongs to Steve Mootooveren whose white Toyota Allion motorcar was hijacked around 19:30hrs on Friday last by two gunmen at an area located in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News had reported that the bandits might have used an “innocent looking, beautiful woman” to lure the Mootooveren into trap.

She was the one who hired him for a drop to the location where he was hijacked and had reportedly vanished after the car was stolen.

Sources close to investigation, revealed that detectives were able to locate the stolen car after following some leads they received and might have stumbled upon an ‘organised criminal ring’ that steals cars and resell them.

Their investigation led them to a workshop at Happy Acres. At the time of their arrival, they met a man in the process of spraying over a Toyota Allion motorcar.

The paint job was almost done but the investigators decided to check the engine number of the car and it corresponded with that of Mootoovern’s stolen car.

Kaieteur News was told that the detectives were lucky enough to arrive before the thieves could have scraped of the engine number. According to information received by this media house, they had already “changed up” the entire car.

Apart from paint job, mag rims were installed along with other accessories to give the car a new look. The licence plate was also changed.

Detectives arrested the owner of the workshop and the man who was spraying the stolen car when they arrived. A third person was later arrested after he was identified as the one who took the car to the workshop.

Kaieteur News understands that he has since been identified as one of the armed suspects that hijacked the car from Mootooveren on Friday last.

>>>

Pic filed as car

Caption: Mootooveren’s car before it was stolen