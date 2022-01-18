Latest update January 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Condolences to the family of Yesu Persaud

Jan 18, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Our deepest condolences to the family of Guyanese stalwart, Dr. Yesu Persaud. I was privileged to review some of his earlier work in the Beverage Alcohol Industry and remain impressed by how he overcame all the naysayers earlier in his career who now admire the great contribution he has made to the industry.

Warm regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana

