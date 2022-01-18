Condolences to the family of Yesu Persaud

Latest update January 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 18, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Our deepest condolences to the family of Guyanese stalwart, Dr. Yesu Persaud. I was privileged to review some of his earlier work in the Beverage Alcohol Industry and remain impressed by how he overcame all the naysayers earlier in his career who now admire the great contribution he has made to the industry.
Warm regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
Jan 18, 2022Kaieteur News – A fine all-round performance from Tushall Surujpaul guided Wakenaam Royal Strikers to a 29-run victory over Essequibo Eagles when the teams collided in a 35-over contest...
Jan 18, 2022
Jan 18, 2022
Jan 18, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
Kaieteur News – The most fascinating thing about Guyanese politics that I don’t see elsewhere is the oxymoronic content... more
Kaieteur News – A reporter went to heaven and saw two lines. Over one line was a sign that read “For men who were... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]