BCB /RHTYSC/Vitality Inc hands over home to Ruthel Henry

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board continues to break new grounds in sports administration as it joined hands with the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS and sponsor Vitality Inc to hand over a $2.7M new home to its Office Assistant Ruthel Henry on Friday last. The BCB is perhaps the first sports organisation in the country to construct a home for one of its employees and forms part of the Hilbert Foster led administration’s effort to improve the lives of persons involved in playing or management.

Minister of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues officially handed over the home to an emotional Henry in the Glasgow Housing Scheme and congratulated the two organisations and the sponsor on a job well done.

Minister Rodrigues noted that she was present when the company was officially launched last year and was very pleased to see that they are fulfilling their pledge of giving back to the country. Such Companies, she stated would get her cooperation and she urged Henry to care and cherish her new home, which would allow her and her teenage son, a life of comfort and safety. Henry, recalled that out of frustration she had approached Foster, who is also the Secretary/CEO of the RHTYSC,MS for assistance in the construction of a new home as the cost of rent was too high for her. The BCB President, she stated readily agreed to her request and committed the two organisations he leads to finding a sponsor for the home. Foster then approached Mr Sureain Sawh of Vitality Inc for assistance and the overseas based Guyanese readily agreed to the request.

Construction of the home started three months ago and includes two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and washroom area. The home is also equipped with an overhead water tank to provide water to the 20 by 28 feet home. Mr Abbas Hamid, a Director of Vitality Inc, stated that the company was very pleased to work along with the BCB as it was satisfied with its work on and off the cricket field. Vitality Inc, he noted was determined to leave an impact in the areas it serves.

The company offer services to Guyana in the areas of accounting, consultancy and supply of materials for Guyana blooming oil sector. The company also handed over a cheque of three hundred and twenty five thousand dollars towards the purchasing of a new 100 by 24 feet cricket pitch covers for the Upper Corentyne area. The covers would be handed to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association and would assist the area to successfully host major tournaments and finals even in the event of rain.

BCB President Hilbert Foster, who was unavoidable absent from the handing over ceremony due to a prior official engagement, stated that he was delighted for the small Henry family and expressed thanks to Vitality Inc for their support. The BCB, Foster stated would not have only fulfilled its duty to make Berbice cricket the best but would also make a positive difference in the lives of others under a series of community activities. Special emphasis, he stated would be placed on extreme poverty and education.