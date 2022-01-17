Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Kaieteur News – The Crown Mining Golf championship, featuring its exclusive TOLSEN brand of heavy duty construction equipment, exceeded expectations. Golfers were in good form and competition was intense among the 35 participants, but there were two clear front runners when the dust settled.

Englishman Tom Watkins separated himself from a strong field to cart off 4 trophies including overall best gross 73. David Harry was the overall net champion with an impressive round which included 5 birdies en route to a best net score of 67.

Overall winners were:

Under 9 Handicap Flight:

1st Tom Watkins, Gross 73 hc 4 net 69

2nd Ravindra Harry, Gross 77 hc 8 net 69

10 to 18 HC flight:

1st David Harry, Gross 79 hc 12 net 67

2nd Paton George, Gross 84 hc 13 net 71

19 to 36 HC flight:

1st Ronal Bulkan, Gross 90 hc 21 Net 69

2nd Eureka Giddings, Gross 94 hc 24 Net 70

Tom Watkins carted off the longest drive trophy, while Kasim Khan took home the Nearest to the Flag prize.

At the trophy presentation David Harry and Tom Watkins stood tall among the impressive array of new heavy duty TOLSEN tools on display in the background. Company Executives Manager Nadine Persaud was on hand and thanked all attendees along with the Lusignan community for hosting the Crown Mining golf championship. Nadine reminded of the close to decades long partnership the company has shared with LGC and committed to many more years of this enduring partnership.

The Lusignan Golf Club Executive Committee wish to thank all attendees and staff for their continued adherence to all Covid protocols and look forward to doing its part to responsibly grow the game of golf in Guyana. The club is aiming to expand the game and its values to underserved communities.