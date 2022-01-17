Policeman Narine sues Rickforde Burke for over $5M in libel damages

Kaieteur News – Inspector Prem Narine, has filed legal proceedings against, Rickforde Burke, in his personal capacity and as the President of Caribbean Guyana Institute of Democracy (CGID) – seeking over $5 million in libel damages, among other things.

Through his lawyers, Sanjeev Datadin and Donavan Rangiah, the policeman filed the legal proceedings in the High Court against Burke. However, since Burke does not live in the jurisdiction, Narine approached the court for permission to serve the legal proceedings on Burke who is out of the jurisdiction.

After the court heard Narine’s lawyers’ submissions – the court ruled and permitted Narine to serve the documents on Burke. The documents will be served on Burke via FedEx, a courier service, addressed to Burke’s office of CGID, which is located in New York, United States of America.

According to a document seen by this publication, Narine is not only seeking damages for libel in an amount in excess of $5,000,000, or such amount to be determined by the Court at trial, he is also seeking: exemplary damage; an interim injunction restraining Burke, whether by himself, agents or otherwise from publishing or causing to be published the same or similar defamatory words;; any other relief the court deem fit and cost.

The policeman said Burke caused serious damage to his reputation in his personal and professional life, from a series of posts made on his Facebook blog/page in relation to Narine.