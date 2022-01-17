Pilot abandons plan to reestablish Guyana Airways

– says APNU+AFC, PPP/C frustrated his efforts

Kaieteur News – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guyana Airways Incorporated, Dr. Colin Abrams has abandoned plans to reestablish the airline here, saying he has not received the required cooperation from either the APNU+AFC or PPP/C administrations.

Making the announcement on Sunday morning Dr. Abrams shared: “I retired early as a pilot for Delta Airlines, hoping that the previous Guyana administration, along with the current administration, would work with me, to establish a viable national carrier. I later discovered that neither had any interest in starting a dialogue to help the country of Guyana establish an airline”.

According to the pilot, the airlines slogan “Bring back national pride” is greatly needed in Guyana’s aviation sector. “It is time to hand over the reins of Guyana Airways Corporation to an individual or corporation, the Guyana Government is willing to work with. Government cooperation is absolutely necessary and greatly needed, to finally bring this overdue national project to fruition; a project I designed to benefit the people of Guyana,” he added.

In this regard, the CEO said that only companies or individuals with credible offers would be considered. Back in 2018, a local court had ruled that the start-up airline could use the name –”Guyana Airways Corporation”. That name used to be the one the state-owned entity was operating under until it went bankrupt in 2001.

The CEO and Chief Pilot, attempted to start up Guyana Airways Corporation Inc., but the process was stymied after the Deeds Registry struck off the name.

Abrams, through his lawyer, Senior Counsel Bernard de Santos, took the matter to the High Court. Justice Fidela Corbin reportedly ruled that the Registrar of Companies did not follow procedures in refusing to register the new company.

Abrams said that the name Guyana Airways Corporation Inc., was chosen because it was available, with no national airline in Guyana for 18 years. He claimed that the venture was financed by him and partners. More than 80 flight attendants, pilots and more than 100 local staffers were in the process of being hired when the deregistration happened. The company was planning to start operations with two 737 aircraft.