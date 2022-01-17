No bail for man who robbed sex partner

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man, Anfernee Archer of 21, Dowden Street Kitty, was remanded to prison until March 4, 2022 for allegedly robbing a man and woman who reportedly refused to pay him for sexual favours.

Archer claimed that he performed a sexual act on the male virtual complainant, Mark Vanbield, who then told him a girl would be bringing the money to pay him.

The court heard that the defendant, Archer was at the Kitty seawall when Vanbield approached him and asked: “if he likes boys?” to which he responded yes. Archer claimed that he then performed a sexual act on Vanbield, and was told that a female is bringing the money which is a total of $5,000 in payment for him. Archer then relieved the victim of one Samsung Galaxy Smart Phone valued $145,000 and a Fire Tablet valued $20,000, since the woman did not bring the money. Archer was successfully pointed out by the victims during an identification parade and both items were recovered.