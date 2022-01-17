Latest update January 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No bail for man who robbed sex partner

Jan 17, 2022 News

Anfernee Archer

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man, Anfernee Archer of 21, Dowden Street Kitty, was remanded to prison until March 4, 2022 for allegedly robbing a man and woman who reportedly refused to pay him for sexual favours.
Archer claimed that he performed a sexual act on the male virtual complainant, Mark Vanbield, who then told him a girl would be bringing the money to pay him.
The court heard that the defendant, Archer was at the Kitty seawall when Vanbield approached him and asked: “if he likes boys?” to which he responded yes. Archer claimed that he then performed a sexual act on Vanbield, and was told that a female is bringing the money which is a total of $5,000 in payment for him. Archer then relieved the victim of one Samsung Galaxy Smart Phone valued $145,000 and a Fire Tablet valued $20,000, since the woman did not bring the money. Archer was successfully pointed out by the victims during an identification parade and both items were recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Jan 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Crown Mining Golf championship, featuring its exclusive TOLSEN brand of heavy duty construction equipment, exceeded expectations. Golfers were in good form and competition...
Read More
GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd day)… MOM 11-wkt haul from Junior Sinclair highlights final day

GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd...

Jan 17, 2022

Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this Saturday

Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this...

Jan 17, 2022

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All involved must be fully vaccinated

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All...

Jan 17, 2022

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice Cricket as support continues to pour in

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice...

Jan 17, 2022

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa (4-47), Dhull (82) lead India to 45-run win over SA

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa...

Jan 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Eat shine rice for one week

    Kaieteur News – There can be no justification, none whatsoever, for the increase in the price of locally produced food... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]