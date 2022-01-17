Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this Saturday

Latest update January 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 17, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Athena Chess is organizing the first edition of the Master of the Guianas chess tournament this Saturday, January 22. It will be an online chess tournament which will start at 18:00 hrs. The tournament is open to all chess players from Guyana and Suriname with a prize pool of US$650 available for the winners.
Currently, it is a difficult for chess clubs to organise meetings due to the COVID-19 so the alternative has been to online platforms.
The tournament will be played entirely on http://www.lichess.org which is a free and open-source chess platform that is maintained by volunteers and donors. On average, three million games are played daily by chess players all over the world. Chess players from Guyana and Suriname already actively use this platform to play chess.
The Swiss system format will be used with nine rounds being completed. The pace of play is 5 minutes (without increment) per person per match.
After the final ranking on the standings list, the winner will receive US$250, the second place US$100, third US$50, best female player US$100, best U18 US$75 and best U16 US$50, furthermore some consolation prizes will also be available.
The entry fee is set at GY$750.
For more information and registration interested persons should visit https://athenachess.com/motg.
Jan 17, 2022Kaieteur News – The Crown Mining Golf championship, featuring its exclusive TOLSEN brand of heavy duty construction equipment, exceeded expectations. Golfers were in good form and competition...
Jan 17, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
Jan 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – We have arrived at a curious irony. The PNC will be tabling its perspectives on reforming the governance... more
Kaieteur News – There can be no justification, none whatsoever, for the increase in the price of locally produced food... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – By 2030, it is more than likely that the eight independent Commonwealth Caribbean... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]