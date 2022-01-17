Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this Saturday

Kaieteur News – Athena Chess is organizing the first edition of the Master of the Guianas chess tournament this Saturday, January 22. It will be an online chess tournament which will start at 18:00 hrs. The tournament is open to all chess players from Guyana and Suriname with a prize pool of US$650 available for the winners.

Currently, it is a difficult for chess clubs to organise meetings due to the COVID-19 so the alternative has been to online platforms.

The tournament will be played entirely on http://www.lichess.org which is a free and open-source chess platform that is maintained by volunteers and donors. On average, three million games are played daily by chess players all over the world. Chess players from Guyana and Suriname already actively use this platform to play chess.

The Swiss system format will be used with nine rounds being completed. The pace of play is 5 minutes (without increment) per person per match.

After the final ranking on the standings list, the winner will receive US$250, the second place US$100, third US$50, best female player US$100, best U18 US$75 and best U16 US$50, furthermore some consolation prizes will also be available.

The entry fee is set at GY$750.

For more information and registration interested persons should visit https://athenachess.com/motg.