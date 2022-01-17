Latest update January 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd day)… MOM 11-wkt haul from Junior Sinclair highlights final day

Jan 17, 2022 Sports

Man-of-the-Match-Junior-Sinclair had match figures of 11-59 at Albion. (file photo)

Kaieteur News – Led by Man-of-Match Junior Sinclair, who followed up 5-18 with 6-41 yesterday, Keemo Paul’s X1 defeated Leon Johnson’s X1 by eight wickets with over a day and session to spare in the second GCB four-day Trial game at Albion.
Set 67 to win, Paul’s X1 reached 71-2 with Tagenarine being bowled by Kevin Sinclair for three from 20 balls off 19 minutes at 22-1 before Nial Smith removed Trevon Griffith for a quick-fire 30 from 19 balls and 33 minutes with five boundaries with the score on 40-2.
Tevin Imlach (8) and Seon Glasgow (26) took their team to victory.
This game is being used to select the Guyana Harpy Eagles for next month’s Regional First-Class tournament.
A final trial game is scheduled from January 30 to February 2 before the squad is selected for their three ‘away’ games in a tournament which has been reduced from 10 to five rounds due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.
The first Regional game is set for Barbados on February 9 and it is understood that a decision on whether newly appointed West Indies Selector Ramnaresh Sarwan or new GCB Chairman former Guyana batsman Rabindranauth Seeram will select the Guyana Harpy Eagles touring party has not been made as yet.
Also due to the Pandemic, which prevented cricket being played in Guyana for close to two years, some young players have been included to give them exposure and a chance to play competitive cricket.
Resuming the third and penultimate day on 116-7 with a slim lead of 19, Johnson’s X1 reached 146-9 by Lunch in a session affected by rain.
Junior Sinclair picked up both wickets after Sharaz Ramcharran (23) and Javed Karim had added 41 for the eight-wicket.
The lanky off-spinner had Ramcharran caught and bowled before bowling Leon Swamy for a duck when rain stopped and an early lunch was taken.
After the interval off-spinner Richie Looknauth broke a frustrating 19-run last wicket stand between Karim and Chaitram Balgobin (13) when he trapped Balgobin LBW to leave Karim unbeaten on 36 from 144 balls, 144 minutes with three fours.
Needing 67 to win, Paul’s X1 got to the target in 58 minutes while losing both openers. (Sean Devers)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Jan 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Crown Mining Golf championship, featuring its exclusive TOLSEN brand of heavy duty construction equipment, exceeded expectations. Golfers were in good form and competition...
Read More
GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd day)… MOM 11-wkt haul from Junior Sinclair highlights final day

GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd...

Jan 17, 2022

Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this Saturday

Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this...

Jan 17, 2022

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All involved must be fully vaccinated

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All...

Jan 17, 2022

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice Cricket as support continues to pour in

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice...

Jan 17, 2022

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa (4-47), Dhull (82) lead India to 45-run win over SA

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa...

Jan 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Eat shine rice for one week

    Kaieteur News – There can be no justification, none whatsoever, for the increase in the price of locally produced food... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]