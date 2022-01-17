GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd day)… MOM 11-wkt haul from Junior Sinclair highlights final day

Kaieteur News – Led by Man-of-Match Junior Sinclair, who followed up 5-18 with 6-41 yesterday, Keemo Paul’s X1 defeated Leon Johnson’s X1 by eight wickets with over a day and session to spare in the second GCB four-day Trial game at Albion.

Set 67 to win, Paul’s X1 reached 71-2 with Tagenarine being bowled by Kevin Sinclair for three from 20 balls off 19 minutes at 22-1 before Nial Smith removed Trevon Griffith for a quick-fire 30 from 19 balls and 33 minutes with five boundaries with the score on 40-2.

Tevin Imlach (8) and Seon Glasgow (26) took their team to victory.

This game is being used to select the Guyana Harpy Eagles for next month’s Regional First-Class tournament.

A final trial game is scheduled from January 30 to February 2 before the squad is selected for their three ‘away’ games in a tournament which has been reduced from 10 to five rounds due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

The first Regional game is set for Barbados on February 9 and it is understood that a decision on whether newly appointed West Indies Selector Ramnaresh Sarwan or new GCB Chairman former Guyana batsman Rabindranauth Seeram will select the Guyana Harpy Eagles touring party has not been made as yet.

Also due to the Pandemic, which prevented cricket being played in Guyana for close to two years, some young players have been included to give them exposure and a chance to play competitive cricket.

Resuming the third and penultimate day on 116-7 with a slim lead of 19, Johnson’s X1 reached 146-9 by Lunch in a session affected by rain.

Junior Sinclair picked up both wickets after Sharaz Ramcharran (23) and Javed Karim had added 41 for the eight-wicket.

The lanky off-spinner had Ramcharran caught and bowled before bowling Leon Swamy for a duck when rain stopped and an early lunch was taken.

After the interval off-spinner Richie Looknauth broke a frustrating 19-run last wicket stand between Karim and Chaitram Balgobin (13) when he trapped Balgobin LBW to leave Karim unbeaten on 36 from 144 balls, 144 minutes with three fours.

Needing 67 to win, Paul’s X1 got to the target in 58 minutes while losing both openers. (Sean Devers)