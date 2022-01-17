Latest update January 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All involved must be fully vaccinated

Jan 17, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Under15 Cricket Clinic/Drills and Trial matches are schedule to start from this afternoon from 3:15pm at the MYO ground where a Rapid Test for all players will be done.
The players will also have counseling during the sessions on the importance of the vaccination if they are to move forward from the group.
All players must walk with a copy of their Birth Certificate, Vaccination Card, Face Mask, Sanitizer, white top, Track Pants, Boots, Socks, Water Bottle with their names on it and Cricket Equipment.
The following players in the group ‘A’ are required to turn up at MYO ground today for 3:00pm and the players in group ‘B’ to turn up tomorrow.
Please note all players must be born on or after 1st September 2007.
Mark Harper is the Technical Director and the coaches who will be conducting the sessions are Travis Dowling, Jermaine Neblette, Kervin Ross, Jeremiah Harris and Qusan Nedd along with trainer Neil Barry jr.
Group A: For today and Wednesday:
Joshua Charles, Kishan Silas, Arun Gainda, Thierry Moore, Jonathan Mentor, Narinda Isurdeen, Amir Samad, Aaron Kissoon, Rishi Seodat, Daniel Kissoon, Jason Wahid, Adrian Kissoon, Sameer Bhola, Shawn Thompson, Torrel Assàye, Peter Khan, Randel Manoharlall, Nicholas Nieuelder, Anthony Israel, Shemarion Gomes.
Group B: for Tomorrow and Thursday:
Joshua Narine, Emanuel Lewis, Reyaz Latif, Dave Mohabir Dhanish Persaud, Ravin Singh, Kwesi Wilkinson, Mickel Sharma, Anthonio Chan, Nicholas Sulker, Hezekiah Hohenkirk, Alex Gonsalves, Darwin La Rose, Nicholas Archer, Jermaine Fyffe, Ryan Khan, Omarion Allen, Kerron Toppin, Trilok Nanan.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Jan 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Crown Mining Golf championship, featuring its exclusive TOLSEN brand of heavy duty construction equipment, exceeded expectations. Golfers were in good form and competition...
Read More
GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd day)… MOM 11-wkt haul from Junior Sinclair highlights final day

GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd...

Jan 17, 2022

Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this Saturday

Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this...

Jan 17, 2022

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All involved must be fully vaccinated

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All...

Jan 17, 2022

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice Cricket as support continues to pour in

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice...

Jan 17, 2022

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa (4-47), Dhull (82) lead India to 45-run win over SA

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa...

Jan 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Eat shine rice for one week

    Kaieteur News – There can be no justification, none whatsoever, for the increase in the price of locally produced food... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]