GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All involved must be fully vaccinated

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Under15 Cricket Clinic/Drills and Trial matches are schedule to start from this afternoon from 3:15pm at the MYO ground where a Rapid Test for all players will be done.

The players will also have counseling during the sessions on the importance of the vaccination if they are to move forward from the group.

All players must walk with a copy of their Birth Certificate, Vaccination Card, Face Mask, Sanitizer, white top, Track Pants, Boots, Socks, Water Bottle with their names on it and Cricket Equipment.

The following players in the group ‘A’ are required to turn up at MYO ground today for 3:00pm and the players in group ‘B’ to turn up tomorrow.

Please note all players must be born on or after 1st September 2007.

Mark Harper is the Technical Director and the coaches who will be conducting the sessions are Travis Dowling, Jermaine Neblette, Kervin Ross, Jeremiah Harris and Qusan Nedd along with trainer Neil Barry jr.

Group A: For today and Wednesday:

Joshua Charles, Kishan Silas, Arun Gainda, Thierry Moore, Jonathan Mentor, Narinda Isurdeen, Amir Samad, Aaron Kissoon, Rishi Seodat, Daniel Kissoon, Jason Wahid, Adrian Kissoon, Sameer Bhola, Shawn Thompson, Torrel Assàye, Peter Khan, Randel Manoharlall, Nicholas Nieuelder, Anthony Israel, Shemarion Gomes.

Group B: for Tomorrow and Thursday:

Joshua Narine, Emanuel Lewis, Reyaz Latif, Dave Mohabir Dhanish Persaud, Ravin Singh, Kwesi Wilkinson, Mickel Sharma, Anthonio Chan, Nicholas Sulker, Hezekiah Hohenkirk, Alex Gonsalves, Darwin La Rose, Nicholas Archer, Jermaine Fyffe, Ryan Khan, Omarion Allen, Kerron Toppin, Trilok Nanan.