Fire destroys house at Maida Farm, Berbice

Latest update January 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A fire of unknown origin destroyed a two-storeyed wood and concrete house at Maida Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, Sunday morning.
The fire occurred around 08:45hr. The house is owned by Asif Mohamed, 47, a vendor at the New Amsterdam Market.
Mohamed told reporters that he left home to take his aunt to the Eureka Medical Laboratory in New Amsterdam for a PCR test Sunday morning, when he received a call from his wife informing him that their house was on fire.
He said he ventured back home only to find the entire building consumed by the blaze. He added that he was informed that the fire began in the upper flat in a room where the fuse box is located. Mohamed said that when the fire started, his wife and some other persons were cooking in the kitchen in the bottom flat for a function that was being hosted next door.
While he could not place an exact figure to the losses incurred he did indicate that millions went up in flames. He said that he built his home “piece by piece” as the finances became available to him and this loss has left him pondering his next move. The Guyana Fire Service is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
