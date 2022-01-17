Family, Skeldon Hospital at odds about death of infant

– relatives maintain baby dies after receiving injections

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a four-month-old infant and the Health Services Department in Region Six are at odds about the death of the baby last week.

The relatives said the infant died after receiving an injection for her illness at the Skeldon Public Hospital and are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. Dead is Donna Samaroo. Kaieteur News was informed by the grandmother of the infant, Kamalawattie Rodrigues, that little Samaroo fell ill on Thursday 13th January 2022 in the morning and that she puked once and was breathing heavily.

They took the infant to a private clinic in Line Path, Upper Corentyne, Berbice where the infant was examined and medication was given to control the vomiting. After seeing some improvement in the baby, they did not return to the doctor later on Thursday. Friday morning the infant began vomiting again and continued to experience breathing problem. It was at this point they decided to rush the child to the Skeldon Hospital.

At the hospital, the infant was again examined and according to the grandmother they were given “a paper for the baby to get an injection” and subsequently the injection was administered and a bottle of medicine was provided. They then left with the baby for home but when they arrived, within a matter of 30 minutes “the baby hand and suh start fall and so we go back to the hospital”, the grandmother related.

According to the grandmother, they met another doctor at the hospital when they returned and they informed the doctor that the infant was given an injection earlier. She said that the doctor told her that the infant requires another injection but within minutes after that second injection was administered the baby appeared to have stopped breathing, the grandmother said.

They were soon after informed that the infant had died but that no explanation was provided as to what caused the death of the baby. She also stated that all of the documents that were given to them at the hospital were taken back by the doctors.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services in Region Six, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, in response to the allegations by the family indicated in a press statement that the infant was rushed to the hospital by her mother on the 14th January, 2022 around 11:00 am and upon arrival of the child the doctor on duty did an assessment. Dr Sharma said the child was initially treated and was placed under observation.

Dr. Sharma has disclosed that the family left without any further evaluation being done on the child and that “at no point in time the child was discharged “from our care or given any vaccines.” Dr. Sharma also stated that based on initial reports provided to them “the family after leaving the institution took the child to a religious leader.”

Dr. Sharma said that all deaths that occur at any of the health institutions across East Berbice Corentyne are taken seriously and as such “all are investigated and reports submitted, this recent case involving the 4-month old child is no different. The Regional Health Services with the staff of Skeldon Hospital wish to express sincere condolences to the family during this extremely difficult time and is available to answer any questions the family may have.”

The body of the infant is presently at the Skeldon Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination which is expected to be done on Monday, January 17, 2022.

However, the grandfather of the infant, Harripersaud Samaroo, 42, a farmer, has since said that the statement issued by health services “is all lies”, he noted that at no point in time did they visit a religious leader as mentioned and that both vaccines were administered to the infant at the hospital by two different doctors. He said that “all what they say there is lies.” He wants a proper investigation to be done.