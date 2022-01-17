Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice Cricket as support continues to pour in

Kaieteur News – “I am very impressed with the work that the Berbice Cricket Board is doing and I even more impressed with the way, my funds are been accounted for. I am proud to be associated with the board and it gives me pleasure to continue my support,” the words of overseas based Guyanese medical doctor, Tulsi Dyal Singh, as announced his renewal of his personal sponsorship for Berbice cricket for the year 2022. The long time supporter of Berbice has between 2018 to 2021 invested over seven million dollars of his own funds to assist the Hilbert Foster led administration.

Foster disclosed that with Dr Singh assistance, the BCB was able to conduct widespread coaching sessions across the county and also hosts special coaching clinics for every department of the game, mini academies, county wide cricket academies and properly prepare inter county teams. Dr Singh sponsorship also assisted the BCB to restore its office to international standards, provide every club in Berbice with a five gallon water pitcher and the purchasing of over twenty grass cutters for the BCB ambitious ground enhancement project. Dr Tulsi also provided funds for the BCB historic coaching manual which was published late last year and has also invested heavily into the BCB aggressive say yes to educational programme.

In 2022, the Palymra, East Canje born medical doctor would be investing a total of $2.1M into the game. Six hundred and fifty thousand dollars would be used to purchased two more cricket covers for the county, $875,000 would be for a county wide coaching programme, while $575,000 is for the hosting of a county wide cricket academy in July for seventy youths.

Foster hailed the cooperation of Dr Singh and noted that he was one of the main reasons why his term of office has been so successful. He reassured Dr Singh that his funds would be used for the intended purpose and that every cent would be accounted for.

The BCB, as it has always done, would provide regular reports with newspaper clippings and photos to the donor. Special emphasis would be placed on coaching in 2022 as the BCB strives to indentify the next set of Berbice players. Coaches including Winston Smith, Leslie Solomon, Travis Hardcourt, Balram Samaroo and Delbert Moore would be dispatched across the county to all the clubs with junior sections.

Additionally, the BCB would be working along with Cricket West Indies to have at least twenty more level one coaches in the county as part of its comprehensive developmental programme. The BCB in 2022 also hopes to complete a coaching video to go along with the manual.