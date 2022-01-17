Dog now fighting fuh security wuk

Kaieteur News – One of de largest employers in Guyana is de security sector. Dem gat mo security guards dan dem gat police. Is suh when crime is a problem.

Nowadays, yuh gat fuh hire security fuh watch yuh house, safeguard yuh business and stand alert even over yuh livestock.

Dem wah can’t afford security guard does get dog; fierce dogs including pitbulls. But even dem rice eater does get security wuk because when dem see stranger dem does bark and wake up dem owner.

Some security guards does even outsource dem night wuk to stray dogs. Dem does carry dog food to wuk fuh feed dem stray dogs. And while dem sleeping, dem dogs keeping watch. In de morning dem does give dem dogs some stale rice and full dem belly. Dem dogs happy; de guards sleep all night pun de wuk and de place keep safe.

Lang ago dem used to have tomb raider. And since not even de rich can afford to guard dem relatives tomb dem used to try not to bury dem in any expensive casket or entomb dem with any expensive jewellery.

But still dem tomb raiders used to break dem tomb fuh check fuh see whether de dead gat any gold teeth in dem mouth.

One night one ah dem get ketch. He had de temerity fuh ask, “What I did?”

De security of de cemetery tell he, “ Yuh mek a grave mistake!”

De security business now gan get mo wuk. People now hiring security firm when dem gat to go to de market. Plantains is now Mr. Provision. It mo valuable dan gold. And deh gat plenty people waiting fuh yuh buy yuh greens fuh snatch it from yuh. So some people walking with security guards fuh protect dem when dem buying plantain. And if de plantain ripe, yuh gat to get police escort.

Talk half. Leff half