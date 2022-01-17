Article 13 defends Yog Mahadeo against attacks

– insists new grouping has no political affiliation

Kaieteur News – New Civil Society Group, Article 13, has come out against the attacks on one of its founders- Dr. Yog Mahadeo and again insisted that the organisation has no political affiliation.

In a statement on Sunday, Article 13 said its members have observed the sustained attacks on Dr. Yog Mahadeo ever since the announcement of the establishment of the group.

According to the body, the objectives of the Group have been publicised and reiterated that it has no political agenda. “Article 13 is open to all Guyanese to become members or supporters, of whatever political affiliation or leaning. This makes the targeting of Dr. Mahadeo, so unacceptable and raises the question whether he is being treated as a surrogate or as a “ringleader” who must not be free to have any independent thought or conscience; or to hold, impart, express and receive ideas and opinions; or to associate with other persons, including the right “to form or belong to political parties, or other associations”; or to participate through civic organisations in the management and decision-making processes of the State,” the group stated.

According to Article 13, via social media, Dr. Mahadeo has been accused of lobbying for a position in the Diplomatic Service; for government contracts for a business he and his wife run; and of being a whistleblower, while his photograph has accompanied an article that Article 13 is in receipt of money from Trinidadian companies to finance a legal challenge to the Local Content Act. The only objective of these false and mischievous statements is to discredit Yog so that the work he is doing as part of Article 13, is compromised.

“Of course, in the process, Yog is being denied the rights set out in the paragraph above, all of which are guaranteed under the Protection of Fundamental Rights and Freedom of the Individuals provisions of the Constitution. Some of these false posts have been peddled on the site for the group called Guyana Forum, News Room and PPP/C and PYO of Guyana. Not only is the Guyana Forum identified with the ruling Party but it includes many prominent members of the Government,” Article 13 stated.

It added that ironically, Dr. Mahadeo hosted a TV programme during the five months following the March 2, 2020 elections in which he advocated for a fair count which eventually saw the PPP/C as victorious. Among his guests were not only the Who’s Who of the PPP/C – now President – Ali and Prime Minister Mark Phillips, former President Donald Ramotar, Gail Teixeira, Anil Nandlall etc. – but also regional leaders and former State Department officials. “Not unrelated to this campaign against our colleague is the charge brought by the Police against Mr. Sherod Duncan, APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, for allegedly calling a member of GECOM a ‘jagabat’ and a ‘trench crappo’. If the Police are using such a low threshold to bring charges under the Cyber Crime Act 2018, then there must be a stronger case for Police action in respect of some of the attacks on Yog,” the statement concluded.