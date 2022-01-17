Latest update January 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

AOAG supports Local Content Act

Jan 17, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
The Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana (AOAG) has considered and wishes to give its full public support to the Local Content Act. The Association recognises that this Legislation, enacted by our government, provides the opportunity for Guyanese companies and, indeed, the Guyanese people, to realise and develop their capacity to take full advantage and become the primary beneficiaries of the development of our oil and gas resources.
The AOAG fully endorses the fact that our government, as is universally practiced by countries committed to the development of their oil and gas resources around the world and within our hemisphere, including Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Brazil and Canada, has dedicated legislation enabling the local Private Sector to compete on a global scale in the oil and gas industry.
Our Association, representing as it does, the majority of Guyana’s domestic aviation services, is particularly pleased that this legislation affords our industry an environment for equitable participation and capacity building in the servicing of the oil and gas industry, in particular, and Guyana’s development in general locally and internationally.
Yours faithfully,
Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Watkins, Harry, Bulkan triumph at Crown Mining Golf tourney

Jan 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Crown Mining Golf championship, featuring its exclusive TOLSEN brand of heavy duty construction equipment, exceeded expectations. Golfers were in good form and competition...
Read More
GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd day)… MOM 11-wkt haul from Junior Sinclair highlights final day

GCB 2nd four-day Trial game at Albion (3rd...

Jan 17, 2022

Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this Saturday

Master of the Guianas Chess tourney set for this...

Jan 17, 2022

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All involved must be fully vaccinated

GCA U-15 program starts today at MYO – All...

Jan 17, 2022

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice Cricket as support continues to pour in

Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh pumps $2.1M into Berbice...

Jan 17, 2022

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa (4-47), Dhull (82) lead India to 45-run win over SA

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa...

Jan 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Eat shine rice for one week

    Kaieteur News – There can be no justification, none whatsoever, for the increase in the price of locally produced food... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]