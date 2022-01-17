AOAG supports Local Content Act

Latest update January 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 17, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
The Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana (AOAG) has considered and wishes to give its full public support to the Local Content Act. The Association recognises that this Legislation, enacted by our government, provides the opportunity for Guyanese companies and, indeed, the Guyanese people, to realise and develop their capacity to take full advantage and become the primary beneficiaries of the development of our oil and gas resources.
The AOAG fully endorses the fact that our government, as is universally practiced by countries committed to the development of their oil and gas resources around the world and within our hemisphere, including Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Brazil and Canada, has dedicated legislation enabling the local Private Sector to compete on a global scale in the oil and gas industry.
Our Association, representing as it does, the majority of Guyana’s domestic aviation services, is particularly pleased that this legislation affords our industry an environment for equitable participation and capacity building in the servicing of the oil and gas industry, in particular, and Guyana’s development in general locally and internationally.
Yours faithfully,
Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana
