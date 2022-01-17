1082 new Covi-19 cases recorded on Sunday

—five fully vaccinated persons among nine more deaths

Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded 1082 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and the Ministry of Health also reported nine more deaths with five of the persons fully vaccinated, two of whom are children.

While the country has been recording a high number of new cases per day, in just one week four children under the age of seven have lost their lives to COVID-19. This is according to data provided by the Ministry of Health. Since the start of the month, over 30 persons have died from the virus, of which four children, two boys and two girls died between January 9 and 14.

The four children are that of a 14-month-old from Region One, a six-year-old from Region Three, a three-year-old and a three-month-old from Region Four.

On Sunday, the ministry reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths, among them two children. The other fatalities are those of five men, a 70-year-old and 63-year-old from Region Three, a 62-year-old, a 61-year-old and 49-year-old from Region Four and that of two women, a 72-year-old from Region Three and a 45-year-old from Region Six.

Of the nine deaths, five persons were fully vaccinated, who died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, with 1,095 deaths recorded to date, the Health Ministry on Sunday reported that within the last 24 hour period, it recorded 1,082 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of confirmed cases to 51,203.

A breakdown of the new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 670 new cases, Region Three with 193 cases, Region Nine with 67 cases, Region 10 with 40 cases, Region Six with 38 cases, Region Five with 37 cases, Region Two with 14 cases, Region Seven with 10 cases, Region Eight with eight cases and Region One with five cases. The dash board also shows that 12 patients were admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 164 persons are in institutional isolation, 10,399 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 39,533 persons have recovered from the disease.