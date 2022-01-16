Region 10 Councillor found dead in home

Kaieteur News – The town of Linden was plunged into mourning as news spread about the sudden passing of Regional Democratic Councillor and People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) stalwart, Gordon Callender, popularly known as ‘Bad Heart’. Callender reportedly died on Thursday evening at his Wismar Housing Scheme home. He was found on Friday morning by family members and it is suspected that he suffered a heart attack. He had battled with cardiovascular issues for some time.

Only Thursday Callender had attended the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) January statutory meeting and was in good spirits as usual. He was jovial and vocal throughout the session. Councillor Mark Goring said, “Yesterday at Statutory after we did a one-minute silence for Ms. Bristol (Regional Chairman’s secretary), it was your hope that we don’t lose anyone else from our Council, you hold down the crowd with jokes at lunch, I didn’t know when I pulled my chair and sat next to you so we could whisper smack during meeting, it was the last, brother. You leave your buddy with tears Bad Heart.”

Regional Chairman, Deron Adams said that he too was shocked and saddened by the passing of Callender. He said his passing leaves a huge void and the RDC will not be the same without him. “The loss of Councillor Gordon Callender will be felt by many across the region. We will continue to celebrate his personality, his contribution and of course the memory he has with the life that he lived,” he said. Callender was a staunch PNC/R member and served in several regional party executive positions over the last four decades. He also served as RDC and municipal councillor for many years.

At the time of his death, he was the Chairman of the Regional Health Committee. The Region 10 RDC has lost three councillors since its installation in September 2020. Regional Vice Chairman Douglas Gittens and Councillor Gem Narine passed away last year.