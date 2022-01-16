More than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in second week of 2022

– 15 deaths recorded

Kaieteur News – A second week has passed since the start of the new year but the concerns related to the infection rate of COVID-19 in our dear land has not dissipated. In fact, health officials are now more than ever, encouraging citizens to take every precaution to keep COVID-19 at bay.

In our last Sunday edition we shared with you the COVID-19 statistics of the first week of the year and today we continue in that vein.

While the cases for the first seven days of the year amounted to 43,299, by January 8 the cases had climbed to 44,245, with a worrying total of 49,056 being recorded by January 14.

Based on information released by the Ministry of Health, on January 8 Guyana recorded a total of 1,016 new cases, 657on January 9, 438 on January 10, 665 on January 11, 1,000 on January 12, 1,186 on January 13 and 865 on January 14. This means that over the course of the past seven days Guyana recorded a total of 5,827 new cases.

Although not at an alarming rate, the country continued to see far too many succumbing to the disease during the past week. A total of 12 deaths were recorded during the past week which had brought the national total to 1,066 on January 7. By January 8, the number had increased to 1,067 with the death of a 46-year-old unvaccinated man from Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10).

On January 9, the number of deaths increased to 1,070 with the passing of three more individuals. According to information released by the Ministry the three deaths were that of an 84-year-old fully vaccinated woman from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6) who died on December 23, 2021, a 63-year-old unvaccinated woman from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4) who died on January 8 and a 74-year-old unvaccinated man from East Berbice-Corentyne who died on the same date.

While no cases were recorded on January 10, by the following day the Ministry recorded three more deaths taking the number of deaths to 1,073. This time the deaths were that of an 81-year-old unvaccinated man from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6) who died on January 10 along with a 77-year-old man from Demerara- Mahaica (Region 4) whose vaccination status is unknown and a 71-year-old unvaccinated man, also from Demerara- Mahaica, who died on January 11.

On January 12, the death toll increased 1,075 with the Ministry recording the demise of a 57-year-old unvaccinated woman from Mahaica-Berbice (Region 5) on January 10 and an 80-year-old fully vaccinated woman from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6).

No deaths were recorded on January 13 but the following day the Ministry revealed that six more individuals had succumbed to COVID-19 complications. Among these was an unvaccinated 14-month-old baby boy from Barima-Waini (Region 1) who passed away on January 11, a 77-year-old fully vaccinated woman from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6) who passed away on January 12 as did a 83-year-old woman also from East Berbice-Corentyne whose vaccination status is unknown. On January 13, the three remaining individuals – a 94-year-old man from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4) whose vaccination status is unknown, an unvaccinated 52-year-old man from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6) and a 58-year-old fully vaccinated woman from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region 3) – passed away.

As cases continue to soar, health officials have been stressing the importance of vaccination and subsequent booster shots in order to reduce the number of persons requiring hospitalisation. Also enough cannot be said about the need to safeguard one’s self through the wearing of mask, social distancing, sanitising and other recommended measures.