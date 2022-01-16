Latest update January 16th, 2022 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Maintenance is not the strong point of de City

Jan 16, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh can’t please everyone. De City Council supposed to keep de city nice and dandy. But dem nah doing a good job. Dem always mekking excuse about not having enough funds. But dem nah reveal what percentage of dem residential rates and taxes payers paying dem rates and taxes. And what dem doing fuh increase this amount. But is sheer excuse and drama tekkin place in de Council.
No wonder de city and its cemetery in a mess. Well de guvament and de private sector decide to help out and clean de place. Whether it gat anything to do with de visit by de Brazilian President nah relevant.
Now we hearing dat de City Council might not cooperate with de exercise. Well dat is like if yuh getting help and nah want de help but yuh still want complain about de lack of help.
De guvament doing a two-day exercise. But it gan tek more dan 2 days wuk fuh clean de city. Suh when de guvament done is up to de City Council fuh maintain de place.
But maintenance is not a strong point in Guyana. And it definitely not a favourite pastime of de City Council. Yuh just gat to look at de state of City Hall fuh know dat. If yuh can’t keep yuh house in order, how yuh gan keep other people house neat and tidy?
De guvament start de cleaning but who gan finish de job. If yuh depend pon Town Hall, yuh might shatter yuh hopes.
Talk half and leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa (4-47), Dhull (82) lead India to 45-run win over SA

ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa (4-47), Dhull (82)...

Jan 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – By Zaheer Mohamed Vicky Ostwal and Raj Bawa produced excellent spells and a superb knock from skipper Yash Dhull handed India U19 a 54-run win over South Africa U19 when the ICC...
Read More
President Receives Honorary Dan Grade

President Receives Honorary Dan Grade

Jan 16, 2022

Vice Chairman IKO Karate Academy of Guyana donates training gear

Vice Chairman IKO Karate Academy of Guyana...

Jan 16, 2022

All Star to face Invaders Masters in over45 fixture today

All Star to face Invaders Masters in over45...

Jan 16, 2022

Chagel Sports bar dominoes and pool competitions on today

Chagel Sports bar dominoes and pool competitions...

Jan 16, 2022

GCBs 2nd Trial match at Albion… Pauls X1 scent victory as Kevin Sinclair takes 6-61

GCBs 2nd Trial match at Albion… Pauls X1...

Jan 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]