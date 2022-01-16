Maintenance is not the strong point of de City

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh can’t please everyone. De City Council supposed to keep de city nice and dandy. But dem nah doing a good job. Dem always mekking excuse about not having enough funds. But dem nah reveal what percentage of dem residential rates and taxes payers paying dem rates and taxes. And what dem doing fuh increase this amount. But is sheer excuse and drama tekkin place in de Council.

No wonder de city and its cemetery in a mess. Well de guvament and de private sector decide to help out and clean de place. Whether it gat anything to do with de visit by de Brazilian President nah relevant.

Now we hearing dat de City Council might not cooperate with de exercise. Well dat is like if yuh getting help and nah want de help but yuh still want complain about de lack of help.

De guvament doing a two-day exercise. But it gan tek more dan 2 days wuk fuh clean de city. Suh when de guvament done is up to de City Council fuh maintain de place.

But maintenance is not a strong point in Guyana. And it definitely not a favourite pastime of de City Council. Yuh just gat to look at de state of City Hall fuh know dat. If yuh can’t keep yuh house in order, how yuh gan keep other people house neat and tidy?

De guvament start de cleaning but who gan finish de job. If yuh depend pon Town Hall, yuh might shatter yuh hopes.

Talk half and leff half.