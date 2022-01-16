ICC U-19 World Cup round up… Centuries from Bawa, Cox highlight yesterdays play – Canadian Patel miss out by 4 runs

Kaieteur News – Centuries from Zimbabwes Captain Emmanuel Bawa in Trinidad and Irelands Joshua Cox at Everest in Guyana and 96 in St Kitts Canadas skipper Mihir Patel, were the highlights from the four games played yesterday in latest action in the ICC U-19 World Cup.

At the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad, Bawas even ton came from 98 balls and included 10 fours and two sixes, led Zimbabwe to an emphatic 228-run victory against Papua New Guinea.

Bawa got good support from David Bennett (58), Keeper Panashe Taruvinga (36) Victor Chirwa (35) and Connor Mitchell (35) to power them to a massive 329-9 when their 50 overs expired.

Rasan Kevau took 3-65 for Papua New Guinea who crashed to 93 in 35 overs as no batsmen passed 15 as Ngenyasha Zvinoera, Brian Bennett and Chirwa had two wickets each.

In Guyana, Irelands Cox fashioned a classy 100 from 113 balls with eight fours and a six led his team to a 39-run win against Uganda in the beautiful settings of the Everest ground with the mighty Atlantic Ocean pounding on the Seawall less than 100 yards behind the Northern sightscreen,

Phillous Le Roux chipped in with 32 as the Irish reached 236-9 from 50 overs

Juma Miyaji, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguvna and Matthew Musinguzi took a couple of wickets for Uganda who made 197 in 48.1 with Murungi top scoring with 63 and Miyaji (38) offering some resistance.

Matthew Humphreys captured 4-25 and got support from Muzamil Sherzad and Nathan McGuire picked up two wickets each.

At the Warner Park in St.Kitts, the UAE, led by half centuries fromAli Naseer and (73) Punya Mehra (71) and 39 from Nilansh Keswani spearheaded UAE to 284-7 and a 49-run win against Canada.

Parmveer Kharoud (2-49) and Gurnek Johal Singh (2-38) were the main wicket-takers for Canada who reached 235 in 46.4 overs despite a wonderful 96 from 105 balls with eight fours and two sixes and 46 from Kairav Sharma.

Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani and Alishan Sharaf captured two wickets each.

Only one game will be played today when defending Champions Bangladesh face-off with England at Warner Park in St Kitts from 9AM. (Sean Devers)