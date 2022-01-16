ICC Men’s U19 CWC… Ostwal (5-28), Bawa (4-47), Dhull (82) lead India to 45-run win over SA

By Zaheer Mohamed

Vicky Ostwal and Raj Bawa produced excellent spells and a superb knock from skipper Yash Dhull handed India U19 a 54-run win over South Africa U19 when the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup continued yesterday.

Dhull played a captain’s knock before Ostwal and Bawa stifled South Africa batting despite Dewald Brevis fine half century.

India U19 were pegged back early in the innings with pacer Aphiwe Mnyanda trapping openers Harnoor Singh (01) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (05) both lbw following their insertion at Providence.

However, skipper Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed resurrected the innings with a delightful third-wicket stand of 71.

The duo rotated the strike well and executed a number of handsome drives either side of the pitch. Dhull capitalise well on the wayward deliveries while Rasheed supported him well before he was trapped lbw to Liam Alder for 31 with four fours off 54 balls.

Dhull added a further 44 for the fourth-wicket with Nishant Sindhu before Sindhu was caught at the wicket off Michael Copeland for 27 which came off 25 balls and contained five fours.

Dhull continued to play his shots featured in useful partnerships with Raj Bawa and Kaushal Tambe as India U19 continued to accumulate the runs. Bawa fell lbw to Dewald Brevis for 13 before Dhull was run out for 82 after looking well set for a century. He faced 111 balls and struck 11 fours.

Boast uprooted the stumps of Dinesh Bana (07) before Tambe was brilliantly taken at point off Boast for 35 off 44 balls with five fours as South Africa U19 fought back.

Boast struck again by having Rajvardhan Hangargekar (00) caught before Brevis sent back Vicky Ostwal (09) as India U19 were bowled out for 232 in 46.5 overs. Boast claimed 3-40 while Aphiwe Mnyanda had 2-29 and Brevis 2-43.

South Africa U19 lost opener Ethan-John Cunningham who played no shot to one that came back from outside off stump from lively pacer Hangargekar and was lbw to without a run on the board.

However, Valentine Kitime and Brevis steadied the chase fairly with a second-wicket stand of 58. Kitime played fluently striking Ravi Kumar for a four and the first six of the match before pulling Bawa for another six.

Brevis mixed aggression with defence as he flicked Bawa neatly off the pads for four and continued to rotate the strike smartly before their partnership was broken when Kitime was well caught by wicket-keeper Bana off Ostwal for 25 which came off 33 balls and contained two fours and a similar number of sixes.

Ostwal struck again by having Gerhardus Maree taken at the wicket for eight before Brevis and skipper George Van Heerden put on 55 for the fourth-wicket to keep their team in the hunt.

Brevis smashed Sindhu for a huge six over extra-cover and reached his fifty in fine fashion, chipping down and hoisting Tambe for a massive six over mid-off.

Brevis was put down off the very next ball at gully, but did not capitalise on the chance and was well caught at mid-off for 65 off Bawa. He faced 99 balls and struck six fours and two sixes.

Bawa struck again when he disturbed the stumps of Andile Simelane (06) with one that kept low before Ostwal bowled Michael Copeland (01) Kaden Solomons (00) in quick succession to pegged back the scoring.

Despite the fall of wickets, Van Heerden played his shots hitting three fours and striking Ostwal for six before he was taken off Bawa for 36 off 61 balls.

Ostwal sent back Boast (08) and Bawa accounted for Aphiwe Mnyanda (05) while Liam Alder was not out on 17 as South Africa U19 were sent packing for 187 in 45.4 overs. Ostwal bagged 5-28 and Bawa 4-47.