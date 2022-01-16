GCBs 2nd Trial match at Albion… Pauls X1 scent victory as Kevin Sinclair takes 6-61

Kaieteur News – Resuming on their first day score of 143-0 in the second GCBs trial game in preparation for next months Regional First-Class tournament, Keemo Pauls X1 were bowled out for 218 and at stumps on day two Leon Johnsons X1 were 116-7 in their second innings, leading by 19 runs.

On a slow Albion track in sunny conditions with a few spectators present, Pauls X1 replying to Johnsons X1 122, were leading by 21 runs with all 10 wickets in hand, thanks to and unfinished century opening stand between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Trevon Griffith.

The left-handed pair dominated the bowlers with uncharacteristic contrasting half centuries with the usually sedate Chanderpaul stroking an entertaining 85 from 129 balls and 147 minutes with nine boundaries, while the usually pugnacious Griffith, had faced 100 balls and batted for three minutes short of two and a half hours for his 57 which included five fours.

However, after posting the 150 partnership and just five runs, Griffith got going with a boundary before he was removed by pacer Nial Smith for 65 at 152-1.

Two runs later Tevin Imlach (2) fell to quickie Ronsford Beaton before Chanderpaul, who reverted to his old self and took balls and almost an hour to score a run, was LBW to West Indies off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, without addition to the score.

The 29-year-old Beaton who has played two ODIs and 33 First-class games but none since March 2016, induced Seon Glasgow (0) to edge a catch to wicket-keeper Kemol Savory and when Savory held a catch to get rid of Akshaya Persaud (2) as Sinclair struck for the second time.

And all of sudden Pauls X1 has catapulted from 147-0 to 156-5 before Junior Sinclair (3) and Anthony Bramble, who missed the first game due to fitness issues, carried the score to 172 before Junior Sinclair fell to his unrelated name-sake Kevin Sinclair.

Bramble, who hit a four and six in his 19, added 20 with Clinton Pestano (12) before Bramble provided Johnson with his third catch of the first session off Kevin Umroa on the stroke of Lunch at 192-7.

After the interval, Pestano was joined by Anthony Adams who ran out partners when on 17 with two boundaries after Kevin Sinclair, who bagged 6-61 from 26 overs, dismissed Pestano (14) and Richie Looknauth (7), while Steven Sankar was LBW to Smith for a duck.

By Tea, Johnsons X1 had reached 35-1 in their second with Chanderpaul Hemraj, who hammered three fours in 25, being dismissed by Junior Sinclair in the last over before Tea to leave the score at 35-1. Kelvon Anderson was not out on seven at the break.

Sachin Singh (4) was LBW to pacer Qumar Torrington 51-2 before Anderson (22) was sent packing by Anthony Adams at 58-3 before a run later Kemol Savory (1) was trapped LBW to junior Sinclair who soon bowled Johnson (5) before dismissing Renaldo Ali Mohammed (4), while Adams had Kevin Sinclair caught and bowled for a cameo 25 from 13 balls with four fours and a six.

At 103-7 Sharaz Ramcharran (10) joined Javid Karim (15) and the pair took their team to the close as Junior Sinclair (4-32) and Adams (2-31) have done the damage with the ball so far.

Today is the third and penultimate day and play starts at 9Am. (Sean Devers)