Chagel Sports bar dominoes and pool competitions on today

Dane Roopnauth accepts the trophies from Shaneeza Bacchus of Trophy Stall.

Kaieteur News – Chagel Sports bar of East Bank Essequibo will be hosting a dominoes and pool competition today starting at 11:00hrs. Both competitions will be played simultaneously with the winners and runner ups receiving trophies.
Trophy Stall has sponsored the trophies for both competitions which are expected to be keenly contested.

