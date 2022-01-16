Chagel Sports bar dominoes and pool competitions on today

Latest update January 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 16, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Chagel Sports bar of East Bank Essequibo will be hosting a dominoes and pool competition today starting at 11:00hrs. Both competitions will be played simultaneously with the winners and runner ups receiving trophies.
Trophy Stall has sponsored the trophies for both competitions which are expected to be keenly contested.
