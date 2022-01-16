Latest update January 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

All Star to face Invaders Masters in over45 fixture today

Jan 16, 2022 Sports

Angela Singh of Trophy Stall presents the trophies to Seeraj Bhimsain.

Kaieteur News – All Star will take one Invaders Masters in an over-45 T20 fixture today at Reliance, Essequibo Coast.
The match is being organised by Seeraj Bhmsain. All players are asked to walk with the covid vaccinated card.
Meanwhile, Trophy Stall has sponsored the trophies for the game which will commence at 10:00hrs.
Teams; All Star-Arjun Persaud, Narine Roopdeo, Jai Kissoon, Mustahpa Azeemulla, Kenard Luke, Devanand Cannan, Dubraj Singh, Nandram Samlall, Lloyd Ruplall, Hardat Heranandan, Hemraj Jailall and Sunil Singh.
Invaders Masters- Linden Daniels, Ramesh Narine, Bhesham Seepersaud, Dharmendra Lakhan, Davanand Madho, Richie Bishop, Indar Rampersaud, Drick Paul, Laxmikant Narine, Fazeer Khan, Balbadar and Patrick Rooplall.

