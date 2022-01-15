Wyllie (86*) propels Australia to six-wicket win over WI in opening fixture

ICC U19Men’s World Cup

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – An attractive unbeaten 86 from Teague Wyllie guided Australia to a six-wicket win over West Indies when the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup commenced yesterday.

Despite being given a let off early in his innings, Wyllie batted with maturity as he struck eight fours off 129 balls to anchor the chase.

West Indies U19 opted to bat at Providence and were put on the backfoot early on as pacer Tom Whitney removed Matthew Nandu (00) and Teddy Bishop (05), both caught at the wicket by Tobias Snell before opener Shaqkere Parris (04) was trapped lbw to William Salzmann as West Indies U19 were reduced to 12-3 in the sixth over.

However, skipper Ackeem Auguste and Rivaldo Clarke stabilised the innings fairly with a fighting third wicket stand of 95. Auguste executed a number of brilliant shots either side of the pitch, while Clarke supported him well.

However, their resistance ended when Clarke mistimed a drive to mid-off and was taken off Nivethan Radhakrishnan for 37 which came off 42 balls and contained four fours. Giovonte Depeiza fell lbw to Cooper Connolly without scoring before the Auguste was taken at deep square leg attempting a slog sweep for a well played 57. He faced 42 balls and struck four fours.

Following his dismissal, the West Indies U19 lost Anderson Mahase (06) and Johann Layne (12), both falling to Radhakrishnan.

All-rounder McKenny Clarke propped up the total somewhat with a brisk 29 off 39 balls including two fours and three sixes while Shiva Sankar was dismissed for seven as the West Indies U19 were bowled out for 169 in 40.1 overs. Connolly was the pick of the bowlers with 3-17, while Whitney claimed 3-20 and Radhakrishnan 3-48.

Opener Wyllie got things going for the visitors with an exquisite back foot punch for four off Sankar before pacer Johann Layne provided West Indies U19 with the breakthrough when he sent back Corey Miller, bowled off the inside edge without scoring in the fourth over with the score on six.

Isaac Higgins followed a wide delivery from Sankar and was caught behind by Rivaldo Clarke as Australia U19 lost their second wicket with the score on 21.

Wyllie continued to look positive and pulled pacer McKenny Clarke to the mid-wicket boundary before skipper Cooper Connolly picked up another boundary following a terrible misfield at point.

Wyllie was dropped off spinner Ojane Amory, a simple return catch when on 21 as the home team fielding proved below par. Connolly drove spinner Anderson Mahase through mid-off for another boundary and along with Wyllie steadied the chase well as they added 53 for the third wicket before Connolly was bowled by Onaje Amory for 23 off 31 balls with four fours.

Wyllie continued to gather runs on both sides of the wicket and soon reached his fifty with a single off Matthew Nandu.

Wyllie and Nivethan Radhakrishnan took their team closer to victory with a fourth wicket stand of 75 before Radhakrishnan was taken low down at cover off Nadu for 31 with two fours off 58 balls.

However, Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway (10*) took their team to victory with an unbeaten fifth wicket stand of 21. Australia replied with 170-4 in 44.5 overs.

Layne, Sankar, Amory and Nandu took one wicket each.

Scores: WI U19 169; AUS U19 (44.5/50 ov) 170/4. Result: Aust U19 won by 6 wickets (with 31 balls remaining).