SWAT member accused of killing Orin Boston, granted bail

Kaieteur News – A constable attached to the Guyana Police Force’s SWAT unit was yesterday slapped with a manslaughter charge for the killing of Essequibo Coast businessman, Orin Boston, four months ago. The accused, who has been identified as 32-year-old Sherwin Peters of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, appeared via Zoom from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Esther Sam.

Peters appeared in court without the representation of an attorney. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on September 15, 2021, at Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast, in the Essequibo Magisterial district, he killed Boston.

The accused made an application for bail but, given the seriousness of the offence and the fact that a life was lost, this was objected to by the police prosecution. Bail, nevertheless, was subsequently granted by Magistrate Sam in the sum of $1 million. The case was then adjourned to February 1, 2022.

Kaieteur News understands that around 04:00hrs on the day in question, the accused was conducting a police operation for ‘illegal substances’ at Boston’s Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast home. Boston, who was reportedly still on his bed at the time of the shooting, was shot once to the chest by a high calibre rifle. An autopsy report which followed revealed that Boston died as a result of a gunshot injury to the left side chest.

The killing could not have been justified by police thus the rank was placed under close arrest. In protest to the shooting residents had mounted protect action on the Essequibo Coast. On Thursday last, four months after the shooting, the Director of Public Prosecution recommended that the rank be charged with manslaughter, making it the biggest development thus far.

In the meantime, the man’s family on the Essequibo Coast remains optimistic that justice will prevail. Fiona Boston, wife of the deceased, said that the past four months have been challenging for her and her two children. She said, “It took a long time, but I am glad that everything coming to light… when I heard the news, I was speechless. I didn’t know how to express myself. I was just there. It is something that I wanted to see for a long time, the case hasn’t been concluded yet, but there is still a greater chance for justice to prevail.”