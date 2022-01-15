Surge in COVID-19 cases challenges Region 2 health system

By Romario Blair

Kaieteur News – Region Two [Pomeroon-Supenaam] has seen a significant increase in active COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. Chairman of the Region’s COVID-19 taskforce, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, revealed on Wednesday last, that the region has recently recorded 230 active cases.

Singh, who was at the time speaking at the RDC’s statutory meeting, accused persons within the region of being irresponsible, and attributed the increase of cases to the Omicron variant. Singh went on to say, “Presently we have 230 active cases, and we are going to get a whole lot, because at the moment we have over 200 PCR tests pending… The Omicron variant spreads like wildfire.”

According to the councillor, residents need to adopt a responsible attitude, and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. He noted too that a complete lockdown is not the solution. He went on to say, “people are of the view that a shutdown will help to flatten the curve. There are measures in place to flatten the curve. COVID is our responsibility. It is up to us to protect ourselves. The government’s responsibility is to make services available. We are increasing testing, and we have sufficient vaccines available at multiple sites across the region.”

As he touched on the vaccination status in the Region, Singh revealed that just 65 percent of the region’s eligible population has received their first dose. This, he said, is disappointing when compared to other regions. “In Region Two, we have less hinterland areas as compared to Regions One and Nine and the first dose vaccination rates for those regions are in the 80 percent. We are at 65 percent first dose vaccination when most of our population is on the coastland, and vaccines are easily available,” said Dr. Ranjeev.

The Region’s health system, according to Singh, is already severely challenged, with 38 staff members being positive. “Thirty-eight staff members have tested positive… The health sector is holding on by a string. We’re still hopeful though, because over 400 came out for their first dose on Friday last,” he added.