Latest update January 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

RUBIS supports young residents at Joshua House

Jan 15, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – TeamRUBIS recently donated furniture and household items to the Joshua House Children Centre, located at South Cummingsburg, Georgetown. The Centre is home to some 25 children – 13 boys and 12 girls – between the ages of six and 17.

(L-R) Gladys Accra of Joshua House at the presentation of items with Joylyn Johnson of RUBIS along with a selection of the furniture which was donated to the children’s home.

During a visit to the Centre late last year, RUBIS Retail Accounts Executive, Joylyn Johnson observed the challenges the Centre was experiencing. As a result, RUBIS decided to commission the construction of chests of drawers and other supplies for the children to improve their standard of living. Mrs. Johnson explained, “It was evident that there was a dire need for furniture and household items. It is always an unfortunate occurrence that results in a child living in an orphanage or a home. It is therefore necessary that everything that is done contributes to a pleasant living experience. RUBIS Guyana Inc. conducted a needs assessment and concluded that its contribution should be long term in nature. Our efforts will go towards enhancing the environment and help in organising their storage.”
Gladys Accra, Administrator/Supervisor at Joshua House, expressed appreciation to the management and staff of RUBIS for the company’s very generous contribution of items valued at $1,260,000. She explained, “The 13 chests of drawers, 25 sheet sets, 2 full-length mirrors and 10 clothes baskets are all very much needed at the moment and will greatly assist us in making the children’s dormitories much more comfortable and organised. They will certainly enjoy using the items donated.”
RUBIS has been a strong supporter of initiatives to support the development of young people across the country, including donations of school supplies and devices for online learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCF under-12 C/Ship to feature over 30 youngsters

GCF under-12 C/Ship to feature over 30 youngsters

Jan 15, 2022

  Kaieteur News – A total of 12 girls and 23 boys have registered to compete in today’s National Under-12 rapid chess championships, sponsored by DeSinco Trading Limited and...
Read More
Chanderpaul (85) Griffith (57) share unbroken 1st Wk Stand

Chanderpaul (85) Griffith (57) share unbroken 1st...

Jan 15, 2022

Wyllie (86*) propels Australia to six-wicket win over WI in opening fixture

Wyllie (86*) propels Australia to six-wicket win...

Jan 15, 2022

STSC small goal football set for tomorrow

STSC small goal football set for tomorrow

Jan 15, 2022

Badri Prasad Memorial T20 resumes tomorrow in Wakenaam

Badri Prasad Memorial T20 resumes tomorrow in...

Jan 15, 2022

GCB Congratulates Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd

GCB Congratulates Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd

Jan 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Community law is supreme

    Kaieteur News – The local private sector appears to have either a poor or selective memory. It seems to have forgotten... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]