RUBIS supports young residents at Joshua House

Kaieteur News – TeamRUBIS recently donated furniture and household items to the Joshua House Children Centre, located at South Cummingsburg, Georgetown. The Centre is home to some 25 children – 13 boys and 12 girls – between the ages of six and 17.

During a visit to the Centre late last year, RUBIS Retail Accounts Executive, Joylyn Johnson observed the challenges the Centre was experiencing. As a result, RUBIS decided to commission the construction of chests of drawers and other supplies for the children to improve their standard of living. Mrs. Johnson explained, “It was evident that there was a dire need for furniture and household items. It is always an unfortunate occurrence that results in a child living in an orphanage or a home. It is therefore necessary that everything that is done contributes to a pleasant living experience. RUBIS Guyana Inc. conducted a needs assessment and concluded that its contribution should be long term in nature. Our efforts will go towards enhancing the environment and help in organising their storage.”

Gladys Accra, Administrator/Supervisor at Joshua House, expressed appreciation to the management and staff of RUBIS for the company’s very generous contribution of items valued at $1,260,000. She explained, “The 13 chests of drawers, 25 sheet sets, 2 full-length mirrors and 10 clothes baskets are all very much needed at the moment and will greatly assist us in making the children’s dormitories much more comfortable and organised. They will certainly enjoy using the items donated.”

RUBIS has been a strong supporter of initiatives to support the development of young people across the country, including donations of school supplies and devices for online learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.