Pedal cyclist dies after being impaled with steel rod

Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist who was reportedly returning home from bible class with his friend on Thursday evening was killed in a freak accident which saw him being impaled by a steel rod that was protruding from a culvert at Falcon Drive, Industrial Site, Eccles, Greater Georgetown.

He has been identified as Troy Anthony Ponton of 1939, Fourteenth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

According to police, Ponton fell into the culvert sometime after 22:00hrs.

He and his friend, identified as Brenton Rodney, had reportedly left a bible class and were heading home on their bicycles.

Rodney recalled that he was riding a short distance in front of Ponton when he heard a loud sound. When he turned around Ponton was not behind him.

He called out for him but reportedly got no response. Rodney dismounted his bicycle and walked back to see where his friend had disappeared to, only to realise that he had fallen into the culvert.

He found Ponton standing in an upright position with a steel rod protruding through his nose. Rodney related that he then alerted Ponton’s relatives before calling an ambulance. The police were also alerted. When the ambulance arrived, medical professionals pronounced Ponton dead and his body was removed from the culvert and placed on the road as the police awaited undertakers to take it away.

By this time the man’s grieving relatives had arrived at the scene. In a cell phone recorded video seen my Kaieteur News, one relative identified as Ponton’s brother, was seen kneeling down beside his body and embracing it as he wept.

Investigators have learnt that the steel rod that killed Ponton was located at the second cross corner along Falcon Drive.

They noted that the culvert was left unfinished by a company. It is believed that Ponton might have rode onto a pave and accidently rode into the culvert and fell on the protruding steel rod.

Others believe that he might have been blinded by vehicle lights and did not see the open culvert.

Family members however, believe that the company that left the culvert unfinished should be held responsible because they failed to place warning signs at the location.