Man forced to walk half mile to bury son who died from COVID-19

Jan 15, 2022

– after being rejected by multiple drivers

The father making the half-mile journey to bury his son.

Kaieteur News – A father was forced to walk half of a mile on Thursday to bury his one-and-a-half-year-old son who died from COVID-19 complications at the Mabaruma Hospital located inRegion One.Kaieteur News was told that the reason behind this was because many drivers had refused to give him a ‘drop’. This newspaper understands that they were fearful to offer their service after they heard that the baby had died from COVID-19.
After being rejected, the man decided to pick up the coffin that contained his son’s body and fetched it all the way to the cemetery.According to residents of Mabaruma, the journey is one that usually takes about 30 minutes of brisk walking to complete.

The coffin being lowered into the ground.

They related that witnessing the man making the journey was a heart-rending one for them.
In the Ministry’s most recent COVID-19 update, it was noted that among the latest victims of the deadly virus was a 14-month old baby of Region One.

