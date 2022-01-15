Man forced to walk half mile to bury son who died from COVID-19

Latest update January 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2022 News
– after being rejected by multiple drivers
Kaieteur News – A father was forced to walk half of a mile on Thursday to bury his one-and-a-half-year-old son who died from COVID-19 complications at the Mabaruma Hospital located inRegion One.Kaieteur News was told that the reason behind this was because many drivers had refused to give him a ‘drop’. This newspaper understands that they were fearful to offer their service after they heard that the baby had died from COVID-19.
After being rejected, the man decided to pick up the coffin that contained his son’s body and fetched it all the way to the cemetery.According to residents of Mabaruma, the journey is one that usually takes about 30 minutes of brisk walking to complete.
They related that witnessing the man making the journey was a heart-rending one for them.
In the Ministry’s most recent COVID-19 update, it was noted that among the latest victims of the deadly virus was a 14-month old baby of Region One.
Jan 15, 2022Kaieteur News – A total of 12 girls and 23 boys have registered to compete in today’s National Under-12 rapid chess championships, sponsored by DeSinco Trading Limited and...
Jan 15, 2022
Jan 15, 2022
Jan 15, 2022
Jan 15, 2022
Jan 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – I got an email from someone who lives in Brooklyn, New York. He told me he worked closely with President... more
Kaieteur News – The local private sector appears to have either a poor or selective memory. It seems to have forgotten... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]