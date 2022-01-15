Logistics company donates PPE to Education Ministry

Latest update January 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Friday received a quantity of personal protective equipment from Logistics Gy Express Inc valued at $3,790,000.
Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred King, received the items from the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Randy Wade, in the Ministry’s boardroom. The donation included 180 bottles of sanitiser, 6,400 KN95 masks, and 1,150 surgical masks.
During brief remarks, Mr. King stated that the donation will help ensure the school environment is safe for students, teachers and supporting staff. He assured that the Ministry of Education is sparing no effort in ensuring persons are protected against COVID-19.
The donation was facilitated through the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) of which Logistics Gy Express Inc is a member.
Mr. Wade expressed his company’s commitment to providing support to protect youth and foster safe spaces for learning, particularly in light of the challenging times. He further noted that the health and safety of students and teachers is of paramount importance.
Also present during the handing over were CGCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Treina Fiona Butts and High Commission of Canada, Senior Trade Commissioner, Mr. Jake Thomas.
