Issues that affect persons with disabilities highlighted at Town Hall meeting

Latest update January 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Access to public buildings and business establishments, was among the several concerns raised by persons living with disabilities during a virtual Town Hall meeting on Thursday that was organised by the Guyana Council of Organisation for Persons with Disabilities.
At the meeting, which was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud spoke of the diverse technical vocational training programmes, including ICT, garment construction, mobility and guidance counselling targeting 600 persons in a hybrid model of delivery, among other programmes.
Dr. Persaud noted that the first batch of graduates from the training programme received electronic tablets as well as support aids. Graduates of the first batch said the programme was life changing as they were motivated to further their studies. Some said they were excited about their first-time experience with ICT.
With over 80 persons in attendance, the interactive and candid session, not only heard concerns about the access to public buildings and other businesses, but about the overall treatment of persons living with disabilities by the public and access to education and employment opportunities.
Minister Persaud committed to more engagements, noting that persons living with disabilities could continue to access support and assistive aid through the ministry and begin micro enterprising through a revolving fund managed by the ministry and the Small Business Bureau. She also shared plans about the centre currently under construction in the Mahaica Hospital compound, which will cater for the training and other needs for persons living with disabilities.
Jan 15, 2022Kaieteur News – A total of 12 girls and 23 boys have registered to compete in today’s National Under-12 rapid chess championships, sponsored by DeSinco Trading Limited and...
Jan 15, 2022
Jan 15, 2022
Jan 15, 2022
Jan 15, 2022
Jan 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – I got an email from someone who lives in Brooklyn, New York. He told me he worked closely with President... more
Kaieteur News – The local private sector appears to have either a poor or selective memory. It seems to have forgotten... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]