Issues that affect persons with disabilities highlighted at Town Hall meeting

Jan 15, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Access to public buildings and business establishments, was among the several concerns raised by persons living with disabilities during a virtual Town Hall meeting on Thursday that was organised by the Guyana Council of Organisation for Persons with Disabilities.

The virtual meeting in session on Thursday.

At the meeting, which was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud spoke of the diverse technical vocational training programmes, including ICT, garment construction, mobility and guidance counselling targeting 600 persons in a hybrid model of delivery, among other programmes.
Dr. Persaud noted that the first batch of graduates from the training programme received electronic tablets as well as support aids. Graduates of the first batch said the programme was life changing as they were motivated to further their studies. Some said they were excited about their first-time experience with ICT.
With over 80 persons in attendance, the interactive and candid session, not only heard concerns about the access to public buildings and other businesses, but about the overall treatment of persons living with disabilities by the public and access to education and employment opportunities.
Minister Persaud committed to more engagements, noting that persons living with disabilities could continue to access support and assistive aid through the ministry and begin micro enterprising through a revolving fund managed by the ministry and the Small Business Bureau. She also shared plans about the centre currently under construction in the Mahaica Hospital compound, which will cater for the training and other needs for persons living with disabilities.

 

