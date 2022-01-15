ICC 2022 U-19 World Cup

Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 40 runs at Everest

Kaieteur News – On day blessed with glorious Sun at the Everest ground on Camp Road, Sri Lanka led by a magnificent run-a-ball 85 decorated with three four and four sixes from Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage, defeated Scotland by 40 runs in the opening round of the ICC 2022 U-19 World Cup yesterday at Everest.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 218 in 45.2 overs as Chamindu Wickramasinghe 28, Sadisha Rajapaksa 24 and Raveen de Silva 30, all got starts.

Sean Fischer-Keogh (3-56), Jack Jarvis (2-27) and Oliver Davidson (2-50) were the main wicket takers for Scotland who could only manage 178 in 48.4 overs.

Jarvis scored an accomplished 55 with three fours and three sixes, but only Tomas Mackintosh (19) Charlie Tear (17) and Oliver Davidson (15) and Samuel Elstone (13) of the remaining batsmen reached double figures.

Dunith Wellalage captured the first five-wicket haul of the tournament with 5-27 from nine overs and got support from Shevon Daniel who took 2-16 to help the Island side to victory.

Uganda oppose Ireland today from 09:00 as the curtains come down on the Guyana leg of the tournament. (Sean Devers)