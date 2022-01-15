GCB Congratulates Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd

Latest update January 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The President, Executives and Members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) have extended heartiest congratulations to Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd on being conferred with the prestigious title of knighthood.
“This award is most deserving as Sir Clive has contributed immensely to the promotion of cricket nationally, regionally and internationally as a player, captain, match referee and outstanding ambassador of this noble game,” an official release from the GCB informed.
“His conduct has always been exemplary and he served as a great role model for cricketers throughout the world.
Sir Clive played 110 test matches and scored 7515 runsat an average of 46.67. Also, he played 87 ODI’s and scored 1977 runsat an average 39.5.His crowning moment was lifting the championship trophy in the inaugural World Cup in 1975when he scored a match winning 102 runs.”
“The GCB congratulates one of the most successful captains in the game of cricket. This great son of the soil has indeed served Guyana and West Indies with pride and dignity.
Congratulations Sir Clive,” the release concluded.
