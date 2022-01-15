Five remanded to prison for beating Black Bush Polder man

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, five suspects appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore and were all slapped with the charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on 29-year-old Gregory Bhola of Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 9, 2022, about 17:45hours at Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice.

Appearing in court before Magistrate Moore were: Zameer Alli, 22, a fisherman of Lot 19 Grassfield, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice; Ameer Alli called “Marlon” a 23-year-old labourer of Lot 19 Grassfield, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice; Devindra Nandlall called “Buddy”, a 30-year-old construction worker of Lot 30 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice; Balraj Sakichand called “Ravin”, a 28-year-old rice farmer of Lot 41 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice and Khemraj Sakichand called “Saki”, a 30-year-old fisherman of Lot 50 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The men appeared via Skype and the indictable charge was read to them. They were not required to enter a plea. Bail was subsequently refused and they were all remanded to prison until February 1, 2022 for report.

Police in Region Six arrested the five men on January 10, 2022 at Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice following a tip off. They were arrested for mercilessly beating Bhola thus causing him to be hospitalised in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Errol Bhola called “Ninney”, 64, a farmer and father of the injured man, had told police that he was on his way home from his farm in Black Bush when he was informed that five identifiable men were beating his son. He said when he ventured to the location, he saw the five men – one armed with a cutlass, one with an iron bar and the other three with pieces of wood – beating his son.

He told police that he asked the men why they were beating his son and they told him to ‘stay out of the matter or else we will kill you.” He was then told to get on his knees by one of the men and after he did not comply, he was pushed to the ground. The men continued to beat his son “mercilessly” in a nearby yard. Feeling helpless, Errol said he decided to head to the Mibicuri Police Station where he filed a report.

He was subsequently accompanied by police officers to the scene and they immediately escorted Gregory to the Mibicuri Public Hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was further examined and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. His condition is listed as critical.