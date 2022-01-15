Chanderpaul (85) Griffith (57) share unbroken 1st Wk Stand

GCB 2nd Trial match at Albion (day 1)

Kaieteur News – At the close of the first day of the GCB’s second four-day trial match at Albion, Keemo Paul’s X1 were 143 without loss in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 first innings of 121 all out to go into today’s second day enjoying a lead of 22 runs.

In match used the select the Guyana Harpy Eagles for the regional first Class season which starts next month, a magnificent unfinished century opening stand between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Trevon Griffith highlighted the day’s play.

The left-handed pair dominated the bowlers and by stumps Chanderpaul was not out on 85 from 129 balls and 147 minutes and struck nine boundaries, while Griffith’s unbeaten 57 included five fours and lasted 100 balls and 147 minutes.

Earlier, Johnson’s X1 opted to bat on a track with assistance for the spinners and Chanderpaul Hemraj, who missed the first game due to fittness issues, made 21 and added 26 for the opening stand with Kevlon Anderson before Hemraj was removed by pacer Clinton Pestano.

Keon Joseph then removed Anderson (4) a run later before Johnson and Sachin Singh added 96 for the third wicket before Junior Sinclair removed both in the space of six runs.

Johnson’s 33 included three fours, while Singh also reached the boundary twice in his 32 and after the pair was separated only Kevin Sinclair of the other batsmen with 13 got to double figures.

Junior Sinclair captured 5-18 from 11 overs, while Anthony Adams had 3-16 and Joseph 2-6 off six overs.

Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 9am. (Sean Devers)