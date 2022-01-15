Badri Prasad Memorial T20 resumes tomorrow in Wakenaam

Latest update January 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Badri Prashad Memorial T20 competition is set to resume tomorrow at G Square Cavaliers ground in Belle Plaine.
G Square Cavaliers will take on Sans Souci Jaguars from 09:00hrs, while Sans Souci will face Zeelandia from 13:00hrs. Teams are allotted 30 minutes grace period.
