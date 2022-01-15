14-month-old baby among 6 latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update January 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 14-month-old baby boy from Region One is among six individuals who died of COVID-19, over a three-day period (January 11 to 13). This is according to information released yesterday by the Ministry of Health. The latest deaths have moved the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,081.
In addition to the baby, according to the Ministry, the fatalities are that of three women, a 58-year-old from Region Three, an 83-year-old and a 77-year-old from Region Six and two men – a 94-year-old from Region Four and a 52-year-old from Region Six.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 865 new infections within the last 24-hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 49,056.
A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 532 new cases, Region Three with 157, Region Six with 67, Region 10 with 44, Region Two with 38, Region Five with 25 and Regions One and Nine with one each.
The dashboard also shows that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 145 people are in institutional isolation, 8,835 are in home isolation and seven are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 38,980 people have recovered from the virus.
