Police looking for boldface rapist

Kaieteur News – Police are on the lookout for a man labeled as a “bold-rapist”. He is being accused of raping a girl under the age of 16 almost two years ago.

Not only did he rape the teen but according to police, he continued to harass her repeatedly to have a relationship with him. Police did not disclose where the man had raped the teen but Kaieteur News understands that it had occurred at a location on the East Bank of Demerara.

On September 17, 2020, the “bold rapist” took his victim into his house and raped her. She did not tell anyone what had happened to her but the suspect continuously harassed her with phone calls. The teen decided to report the matter to her mother and later to the police on January 25, 2021. To date however, police are still making efforts to locate the “bold rapist”.