Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police looking for boldface rapist

Jan 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police are on the lookout for a man labeled as a “bold-rapist”. He is being accused of raping a girl under the age of 16 almost two years ago.
Not only did he rape the teen but according to police, he continued to harass her repeatedly to have a relationship with him. Police did not disclose where the man had raped the teen but Kaieteur News understands that it had occurred at a location on the East Bank of Demerara.
On September 17, 2020, the “bold rapist” took his victim into his house and raped her. She did not tell anyone what had happened to her but the suspect continuously harassed her with phone calls. The teen decided to report the matter to her mother and later to the police on January 25, 2021. To date however, police are still making efforts to locate the “bold rapist”.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022

Jan 14, 2022

Robust Bio Security protocols in place for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022 Kaieteur News – The International Cricket Council yesterday outlined the bio security protocols that have been put in place...
Read More
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 starts today

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 starts today

Jan 14, 2022

GCB Name Teams for 2nd trial match at Albion from 14-17

GCB Name Teams for 2nd trial match at Albion from...

Jan 14, 2022

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies...

Jan 14, 2022

CWIMA congratulates Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd on his Knighthood

CWIMA congratulates Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd on his...

Jan 14, 2022

CEG donates cricket bat & Cricket uniform to Beharry

CEG donates cricket bat & Cricket uniform to...

Jan 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]