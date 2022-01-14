MP Duncan arrested, released on 100,000 bail

Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two nurses attached to the Cardiology department of the Caribbean Heart Institute on Thursday saved the lives of two male patients within hours of them arriving for emergency medical attention after suffering heart attack.
Nurses Rhanlall and Nanton who performed on the two middle-aged men yesterday were successful in carrying out the relevant procedures, which attests to the hard work and dedication of the nurses, even during the ongoing pandemic.Usually when a person has a heart attack it is caused by a blockage in the artery which can range from 70 to 100 percent. Head of Medical Services and Cardiology at the GPHC, Dr. Mahendra Carpen told Kaieteur News that the achievement of yet another successful procedure is a testament to the teamwork done within his department. He said he is proud of the efforts his team continues to make.
He stated that during the process, one of the patients began to experience minor complications and as a result, nurses from the Georgetown Public Hospital came over to CHI and assisted throughout the remainder of the process.
Jan 14, 2022Robust Bio Security protocols in place for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022 Kaieteur News – The International Cricket Council yesterday outlined the bio security protocols that have been put in place...
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – For the entire year of 2021, into 2022, the southern access to the MovieTowne complex which includes... more
Kaieteur News – The reaction of sections of the local private sector, to a suggestion by a regional private sector... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]