MP Duncan arrested, released on 100,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Two nurses attached to the Cardiology department of the Caribbean Heart Institute on Thursday saved the lives of two male patients within hours of them arriving for emergency medical attention after suffering heart attack.

Nurses Rhanlall and Nanton who performed on the two middle-aged men yesterday were successful in carrying out the relevant procedures, which attests to the hard work and dedication of the nurses, even during the ongoing pandemic.Usually when a person has a heart attack it is caused by a blockage in the artery which can range from 70 to 100 percent. Head of Medical Services and Cardiology at the GPHC, Dr. Mahendra Carpen told Kaieteur News that the achievement of yet another successful procedure is a testament to the teamwork done within his department. He said he is proud of the efforts his team continues to make.

He stated that during the process, one of the patients began to experience minor complications and as a result, nurses from the Georgetown Public Hospital came over to CHI and assisted throughout the remainder of the process.