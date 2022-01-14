ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 starts today

Windies face tough opener against Aussies at Providence

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – In 1988 the inaugural U-19 World Cup was staged in Australia when the host beat Pakistan for the first of their three U-19 World Cups (1988, 2002, 2010), the most by any team.

Brian Lara, Jimmy Adams and Ridley Jacobs were among seven West Indians who went on to play Test cricket but it took another decade for the second U-19 World Cup to be in South Africa when England won.

Today at Providence, Guyana’s only International cricket venue located on the East Bank of Demerara, 10 minutes from Georgetown, West Indies, who under Guyanese Shimron Hetmyer, who their only World Cup in 2016, face-off with three times Champions Australia from 09:00.

With the adverse weather having already washed out the warm-up game between Australia and South Africa, the track at Providence should be slow which could nullify the West Indies pace attack led by Guyanese 17-year-old Isai Thorne.

This is the first U-19 World Cup to be played in the West Indies, while today’s opening games gives Providence the distinction of hosting every ICC World Cup.

Both teams were beaten by pre-tournament favourites India, in their warm-up games while West Indies also went down to South Africa.

In their warm-up game against India, Australian Skipper Cooper Connolly scored 117, while Tobias Snell (35), Aidan Cahill (27) and William Salzmann (26) were the only ones to reach 25 and a lot will be depended on Tengue Wyllie and Corey Miller to them a good foundation for Connolly and company to build on.

Connolly is embarking on his second Under-19 World Cup after playing as a 16-year-old in South Africa two years ago and has the experience and ability to finish this World Cup as one of the leading batsmen.

Australia’s strengths are the batting and spin bowling which includes the ambidextrous Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

Australia’s Under-19 squad only came together shortly before flying to the Caribbean because the ongoing border restrictions prevented the squad to be together before the tournament.

In their first warm-up game India made 278-6 with medium pacer Johann Layne taking 3-51 while West Indies were bowled out in 43 overs for 170 with Guyanese Matthew Nandu top scoring with 52, while Layne returned with the bat to hit three fours and two sixes in cameo 25-ball 33. Carlon Bowen-Tuckett made 20.

In their other warm-up at Everest, West Indies were dismissed for 189 in 43 overs with Skipper Akeem Auguste leading the way with 52 with six fours and two sixes.

Nandu, who opened the batting, made 19 but only Revaldo Clarke 15 and Anderson Mahase 11 of the other batsmen reached double figures and the batting is cause for concern.

The hosts will hope for runs today from the highly touted Grenadian Teddy Bishop who has just 4&9 in the two warm-up games and support from Shaqkere Parris, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke, Giovonte Depeiza Auguste and Nandu.

The spinners, in off-spinner Nandu, the son of former Guyana First-Class leg-spinner Arjune Nandu, left-arm spinners Jaden Carmichael and Giovonte Depeiza, while the skipper is capable of bowling leg-spin, are expected to feature.

The pacers, including 17-year-old Guyanese Isai Thorne, the fastest bowler in the team, could find work hard on today’s track.

The forecast for today is cloudy conditions with possible rain and the toss could be important if the game is decided by the Duckworth/Lewis & Stern.

This is the 14th edition of the U-19 World Cup with Bangladesh being the defending champions. They are one of 16 teams with ten venues across three islands and Guyana which is the only English Country in South America, being used.

There will be 48 matches overall, with the final slotted for February 5 in Antigua and West Indies are in Group D along with Australia, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

In the other game scheduled for today at Everest in the City involves Scotland and Sri Lanka while the two games set for tomorrow will see India coming up against South Africa at Providence and Ireland versus Uganda.

West indies Squad:Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson, Akeem Auguste (c), Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Giovonte Depeiza, Carlon Bowen Tuckett, Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke, Onaje Amory, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne, Jaden Carmichael, Vasant Singh, Nathan Edwards

Australia U19 Squad: Cooper Connolly(wk/c), Jack Sinfield, Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jack Nisbet, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie