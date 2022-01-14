Guyana recorded 1,186 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded 1186 news Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

According to statistics released by the ministry, a total of 13 patients are also admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his latest COVID-19 update on Thursday announced that the current active cases in the country stand at 8,680.

He noted that 21 cases were recorded in Region One, 19 in Region Two, 93 in Region Three, 501 in Region Four, 69 in Region Five, 142 in Region Six, 38 in Region Seven, six cases in Region Eight, 76 cases in Region Nine and 221 in Region 10. The ministry dashboard shows that 121 persons are in institutional isolation, 8,413 in home isolation, eight in institutional quarantine and to date, a total of 38,569 persons have recovered from the virus.