GTT supporting city clean-up exercise

Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2022 Letters
Kaieteur News – As the Public Service Commission (PSC) collaborated with the government to conduct a massive cleanup exercise across Georgetown, GTT has also indicated its support through the donation of 200 reflective vests and volunteers for the activity.
GTT’s Chief Operations Officer for Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, said the telecommunications company is committed to ensuring a cleaner and greener environment.
“This initiative ties back to one of our brand promises to “Strengthen our Community”. A cleaner city means a healthier environment for all, so we are happy to partner with a wide cross-section of stakeholders to make this weekend’s activity possible,” Ferguson said, according to GTT release.
Chairman of the PSC, Paul Cheong, thanked GTT for its support along with all businesses that have already donated items towards the clean-up exercise. He also encouraged others to support the project through volunteerism.
According to the PSC, the exercise will include the desilting of main canals and clearing of garbage in several areas, including West Front Road, Cemetery Road, Sheriff, Hadfield, D’Urban, Saffon, Church and Sussex Streets. Anyone interested in joining the cleanup campaign team can make contact on 225-0977. The Cleanup Exercise will be conducted on January 15-16, 2022 from 6am daily.
