Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTT supporting city clean-up exercise

Jan 14, 2022 Letters

Kaieteur News – As the Public Service Commission (PSC) collaborated with the government to conduct a massive cleanup exercise across Georgetown, GTT has also indicated its support through the donation of 200 reflective vests and volunteers for the activity.

Orson Ferguson, GTT’s Chief Operations Officer for Business Solutions

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer for Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, said the telecommunications company is committed to ensuring a cleaner and greener environment.
“This initiative ties back to one of our brand promises to “Strengthen our Community”. A cleaner city means a healthier environment for all, so we are happy to partner with a wide cross-section of stakeholders to make this weekend’s activity possible,” Ferguson said, according to GTT release.

Chairman of the PSC, Paul Cheong, thanked GTT for its support along with all businesses that have already donated items towards the clean-up exercise. He also encouraged others to support the project through volunteerism.
According to the PSC, the exercise will include the desilting of main canals and clearing of garbage in several areas, including West Front Road, Cemetery Road, Sheriff, Hadfield, D’Urban, Saffon, Church and Sussex Streets. Anyone interested in joining the cleanup campaign team can make contact on 225-0977. The Cleanup Exercise will be conducted on January 15-16, 2022 from 6am daily.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022

Jan 14, 2022

Robust Bio Security protocols in place for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022 Kaieteur News – The International Cricket Council yesterday outlined the bio security protocols that have been put in place...
Read More
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 starts today

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 starts today

Jan 14, 2022

GCB Name Teams for 2nd trial match at Albion from 14-17

GCB Name Teams for 2nd trial match at Albion from...

Jan 14, 2022

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies...

Jan 14, 2022

CWIMA congratulates Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd on his Knighthood

CWIMA congratulates Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd on his...

Jan 14, 2022

CEG donates cricket bat & Cricket uniform to Beharry

CEG donates cricket bat & Cricket uniform to...

Jan 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]